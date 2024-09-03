Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKC opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

