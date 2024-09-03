Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $104.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,373.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,565 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

