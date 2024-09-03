Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 216,787 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,848,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

