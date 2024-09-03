Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 91,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 389,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,899,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

