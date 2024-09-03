Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13,727 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.