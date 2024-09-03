Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,222 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

