Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 618 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

GRBK stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $81.06.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GRBK

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.