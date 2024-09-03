Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 779 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $362.72 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

