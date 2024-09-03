Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

