Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,748 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

