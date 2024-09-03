Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

