Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $292,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,816,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

