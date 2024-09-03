Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.72). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.72), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares changing hands.
Royal Mail Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Mail
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.