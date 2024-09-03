Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.00

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 207 ($2.72). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.72), with a volume of 4,361,451 shares changing hands.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Further Reading

