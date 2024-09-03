RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

