Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares changing hands.
Rubicon Minerals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.91.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile
Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Minerals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.