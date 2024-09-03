S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 440 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 65,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

