Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 39.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.48. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

