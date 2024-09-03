Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 5.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

