Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Decreases By 11.0%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,288,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,371,000 after acquiring an additional 122,676 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.57 and its 200 day moving average is $255.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

