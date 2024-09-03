Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Drops By 10.7%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $153.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $162.27. Airbus has a 52-week low of $127.76 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

