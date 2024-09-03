Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increases By 5.9%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after buying an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,114,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.