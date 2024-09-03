Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increases By 5.9%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust Price Performance
Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.29.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Assets Trust
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ulta’s Stock Dip: Analysts Say Seize This Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.