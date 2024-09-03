Short Interest in Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Rises By 12.5%

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Borealis Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLS opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Borealis Foods has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borealis Foods Inc engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.