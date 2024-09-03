Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Drops By 10.3%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
Shares of CHLWF stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $1.73.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
