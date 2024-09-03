Short Interest in Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Drops By 10.3%

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

Shares of CHLWF stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

