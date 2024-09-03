Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Drops By 10.4%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 904,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.7 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Performance
Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.