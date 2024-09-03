Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Rises By 8.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 1,659,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

EDVMF stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.