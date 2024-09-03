Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Expands By 12.2%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory A. Duffey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $521,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $63,697. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $140.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.