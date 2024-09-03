Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Grows By 8.4%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

