Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Grows By 12.5%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at KVH Industries

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,153 shares of company stock valued at $38,732. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KVH Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 19.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVH Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KVHI opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

Further Reading

