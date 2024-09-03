Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.67. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 229,396 shares.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.71 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1093248 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$82,867.49. Insiders sold a total of 557,371 shares of company stock worth $321,085 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

