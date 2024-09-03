Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $35,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Silgan by 2,838.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

