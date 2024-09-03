Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 26.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $167.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.18.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.94.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

