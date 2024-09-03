Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.23% of Sonoco Products worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

