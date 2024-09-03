Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

