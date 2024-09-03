SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. The company has a market cap of $363.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87.
About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
