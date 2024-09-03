SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

