SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $155.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

