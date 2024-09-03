SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,823,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 335,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 944.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

