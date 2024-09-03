Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,000 shares.
Spine Injury Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Spine Injury Solutions
Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.
