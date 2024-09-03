Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWN stock opened at $167.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

