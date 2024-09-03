Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

