Spire Wealth Management Has $287,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000.

VLUE stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

