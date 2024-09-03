Spire Wealth Management Has $312,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 601,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.24 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

