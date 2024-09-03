Spire Wealth Management Has $357,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,734 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

