Spire Wealth Management Makes New $328,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $286.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.03 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $152.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

