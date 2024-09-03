Spire Wealth Management Purchases 868 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

HIG opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.