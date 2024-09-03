Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $753,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at $327,341,984.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,953 shares of company stock worth $4,722,016. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

View Our Latest Report on VITL

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.