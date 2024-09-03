Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

