Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFC. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,046,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 40,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.