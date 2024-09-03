Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,020 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

