Spire Wealth Management Sells 166 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after acquiring an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

GPN stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments



Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

